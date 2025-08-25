Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

McDonald’s quietly wins consent for new 24/7 Newmarket drive-through

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A young Kiwi fan asked Brad Pitt for a favour while in the drive-thru. Video / Supplied

After being rejected in Wānaka and opposed at Ōrākei, McDonald’s has quietly won consent for a new 24/7 Auckland drive-through on nearly 1ha in a wealthy area.

The Auckland Council granted non-notified approval for the food business to develop a new free-standing outlet on Newmarket’s Broadway beneath the Southern Motorway

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save