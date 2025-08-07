Advertisement
Updated

McDonald’s workers walk off the job to protest 40c an hour pay rise offer by parent company

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

McDonald's workers at St Lukes mall walked off the job today to protest a below-inflation pay rise offer. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Workers at McDonald’s at St Luke’s Mall in central Auckland walked off the job this afternoon to protest low wages.

Between 20 and 40 people protested the below-inflation pay offer McDonald’s offered the workers.

Unite Union co-president Xavier Walsh told the Herald they wanted to show McDonald’s “we mean business”.

