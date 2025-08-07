“Our members don’t want their pay cut; they want to see their wages increase with inflation and beyond.”
Walsh said today’s strike and one at the McDonald’s next to the Basin Reserve cricket ground in Wellington last week were the beginning of the union’s industrial action on behalf of the 2000 McDonald’s staff who were Unite members.
“We’re going to engage with our membership, see what they want to do and figure out the next steps of escalation to get a good deal out of the company,” he said.
The last time McDonald’s staff went on strike was in 2015 over zero-hour contracts.
The industrial action was successful as the fast-food company phased out zero-hour contracts and guaranteed 80% of the average hours worked over a three-month period.