A large inflatable Grimace was also seen among the striking workers.

“The first time Grimace has gone on strike in New Zealand labour history,” Walsh said.

Grimace joined staff who walked off the job at St Lukes McDonald's. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

McDonald’s initially offered a pay rise of 10c per year above the $23.50 minimum wage, the co-president said.

It was raised to 40c after three months of negotiations.

“Our members don’t want their pay cut; they want to see their wages increase with inflation and beyond.”

Walsh said today’s strike and one at the McDonald’s next to the Basin Reserve cricket ground in Wellington last week were the beginning of the union’s industrial action on behalf of the 2000 McDonald’s staff who were Unite members.

“We’re going to engage with our membership, see what they want to do and figure out the next steps of escalation to get a good deal out of the company,” he said.

The last time McDonald’s staff went on strike was in 2015 over zero-hour contracts.

The industrial action was successful as the fast-food company phased out zero-hour contracts and guaranteed 80% of the average hours worked over a three-month period.

According to Business Desk, McDonald’s Restaurant NZ reported a net profit after tax of $59.8 million in 2024, a 43.2% fall from the previous year.

McDonald’s spokesperson Simon Kenny told the Herald McDonald’s was currently in bargaining for a new collective employment agreement with Unite Union.

“Unite emailed us last week with an update from their side, and a stated preference to plan for another round of negotiations,” he said.

“Media reporting then indicated they were planning a strike, which went ahead later that day. We contacted Unite to clarify the situation and next steps.

“They are yet to respond one week on. Earlier today media once again contacted us about a planned strike at a specific restaurant. We have now received notification of that strike.”

Kenny said McDonald’s respected their right to strike, and would continue to follow the agreed protocols and work through a range of claims in good faith.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.