Margaret Mahy's former home top viewed property on TradeMe

Margaret Mahy's former home in Christchurch's Governors Bay was the most viewed property on TradeMe last year.

The listing had a total of 94,408 views. The property, which had an RV of $640,000, sold for $930,000 in November.

It was originally put on the market in May but was relisted after a community bid to buy the property was unsuccessful.

Mahy died in 2012 and had lived in the three-bedroom house since 1968, where she raised her two daughters.

The second most viewed property listing for 2021 belonged to Christchurch inventor John Britten.

The Britten Stables in Fendalton generated 86,291 views. The world-record-setting Britten V1000 motorcycle was built in the house's garage.

The property had an asking price of $5 million and was sold late last year for an undisclosed amount.

In third place was a retired film set in Whitemans Valley with 77,863 views.

The 10-acre lifestyle block included a tiny town with its own post office,

church and service station.

Trade Me's Ruby Topzand said Kiwis are keen property lovers and every year unique homes and million-dollar mansions take out the top spots as our most viewed properties of the year.

"In 2021, Kiwis were interested in properties with a story behind them. From a private island to a Mangatāwhiri castle, we saw plenty of interesting homes capture the country's

attention."