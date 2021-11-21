Margaret Mahy's former home in Governors Bay relisted

The former home of Margaret Mahy in Governors Bay is up for sale again. Photo / Supplied

The former family home of Margaret Mahy is up for sale again.

Mahy died in 2012 and had lived in the three-bedroom house in Governors Bay near Christchurch since 1968, where she raised her two daughters.

The house, at 23 Merlincote Crescent, was originally listed for sale in May but failed to sell after a community bid to buy it was unsuccessful.

The property has been relisted by Min Sarginson Real Estate with a deadline sale on November 30.

It boasts three bedrooms, one bathroom and sits on a 758 square-metre section overlooking Governors Bay.

Mahy's daughter, Penny, told the Herald earlier this year the house is owned by her younger sister Bridget and after nine years, she has made the difficult decision to sell.

Mahy said the house still has a number of in-built bookshelves.

"It's probably a little bit excessive for most families these days but when we grew up in the house basically every wall was covered in books."

Margaret Mahy owned hundreds of books that were stacked along 170 lineal metres of bookshelving, she said, most of which now belong to Penny and Bridget.

