House prices continue to drop with one district leading the trend

The average national house value has dropped over the past three months to $920,366, with Rotorua District values falling 5.5 per cent. Photo / File

From RNZ

House values continue to fall but are still well up on pre-pandemic levels, giving buyers and sellers reason to pause.

The latest QV House Price Index for three months ended February fell 2.7 per cent on the previous three months, and were down 12.6 per cent on the year earlier.

The average national house value dropped to $920,366, with Auckland region values falling 4 per cent over the past three months and Rotorua District topping the list with a 5.5 per cent drop.

Wellington was the hardest hit of the main urban centres with the region’s average home values down 21 per cent on the year earlier.