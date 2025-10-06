Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property

Hedge height fight: Residents of heritage Mt Eden apartments battle over bushes

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The hedge outside the Chambers & Station apartments in Mt Eden has led to neighbours disputing its height. Photo / Anne Gibson

The hedge outside the Chambers & Station apartments in Mt Eden has led to neighbours disputing its height. Photo / Anne Gibson

Should a hedge outside a restored multimillion-dollar Auckland apartment complex be low to allow people to see the beautiful buildings behind it, or should it be tall enough to offer screening and privacy - and who decides?

That question was at the centre of a dispute amongst residents of upmarket

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save