Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Fletcher Building 14-week court case against subcontractors begins in High Court over convention centre fire

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ryan Bridge talks to property reporter Anne Gibson on SkyCity suing Fletcher Building and Fletcher Construction for $330 million. Video / Herald NOW

Fletcher Building’s litigation against subcontractors it blames for 2019’s New Zealand International Convention Centre fire began yesterday in what is anticipated to be a 14-week case.

Justice Kiri Tahana is hearing the substantive case where The Fletcher Construction Company (FCC) is suing Xam and others in the High Court at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property