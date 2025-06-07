“Dad wanted this to be the very best. When we let the building contract to Macrennie Construction, he was very keen to see it completed, but he knew he would not.

James Kirkpatrick jnr: "Dad gave very clear instructions."

“However, he gave clear instructions about the future. He wanted this to be the best infrastructure investment in our New Zealand portfolio.”

James Kirkpatrick snr passed away in December 2024, aged 94.

Biggest Auckland building project

The site is located between Manukau City and Auckland Airport, near the State Highway 20 motorway ramps.

It’s Auckland’s largest current development project. CBRE identified 65,000sq m of building works there.

At 352-358 Puhinui Rd, opposite Manukau Memorial Gardens, the heir’s vision has become a reality.

Like a prehistoric monument rising from the landscape, walls for the first logistics buildings are pictured at the site.

The first concrete walls are propped up 16m high in rows like prehistoric monuments.

The site is within a larger 200ha Southern Gateway, owned by a consortium including Graeme Hart’s Fernbrook, retailers the Normans – of Farmers fame – Euroclass and Tunicin Investments.

This is in a culturally and environmentally sensitive area of Te Ākitai Waihua, an iwi in the Manukau area.

James Kirkpatrick jnr (centre, black jacket) with (from left) Tony Day (Day Consulting), Sam Gordon (Macrennie Construction), Russell Bartlett, KC, Hamish Firth (Mt Hobson Group), Aoife Mac Sharry (JKGL), Michael White (Macrennie Construction), Simon Williams (Williams Architects), Mark Hellyer (JKGL) and Quenten Pilgrem (Williams Architects).

Between Puhinui Rd and State Highway 20, which runs from the airport to Manukau, JKGL has completed three years of earthworks, got power and water to the site and developed a 400,000-litre sewage treatment station.

Site of many super-props: the concrete tilt slab walls of the first logistics buildings.

“And who’s paid for all that?” asks Shortland Chambers planning barrister Russell Bartlett, KC, sitting in a portacom there on a wet June morning, jet planes roaring low overhead.

“We have,” replied Kirkpatrick.

Footpaths and roads already formed on part of the 70ha site.

The first roads, footpaths, grass verges and street lights are in.

Roads will soon be vested with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport.

A Kidd Contracting vehicle on the new warehouse site. Photo / Michael Craig

A wetland has also been created to be gifted to Auckland Council with public access.

“We’ve probably spent about $200 million so far,” estimates Kirkpatrick, who is in his mid-40s, the only one of five siblings continuing in the business.

The weather wasn't great but the tour was extensive. Photo / Michael Craig

Macrennie Construction has erected precast concrete panels, made by the family-owned Nauhira Group, to form the walls of the first two logistics buildings.

The 16m panels have reinforcing steel, which are low in embodied carbon.

The Wiri site, where lettuces and strawberries once grew, is now becoming a warehouse park.

Sam Gordon, a Macrennie director and project manager, says the site is now home to the largest number of precast concrete wall super-props in New Zealand.

“These are the extra-large props needed to support the full-height precast panels. Puhinui is pretty much using the whole country’s supply of them,” he said.

The Wiri site off Puhinui Rd, where a $1b warehouse park is being developed.

Kirkpatrick wanted to name the team involved in planning and building the logistics hub: Tony Day of engineers Day Consulting, Sam Gordon and Michael White of Macrennie Construction, Bartlett, Hamish Firth of planning consultants Mt Hobson Group and Williams Architects’ Simon Williams and Quenten Pilgrem.

Using so many super-props for the concrete walls of the first warehouses. Photo / Michael Craig

The project could never have got as far as it has without that group, Kirkpatrick said.

JKGL has three other developments planned or under way:

Building a 6000sq m warehouse on a 1ha site, 7-23 Cain Rd, Penrose; Developing L’Oréal distribution centre, Ōtāhuhu, built by Waide Commercial Construction; Planning a $100m mass timber office block on Karangahape Rd in the CBD near the new City Rail Link station.

352-358 Puhinui Rd

Project conceived 17 years ago in 2008;

65ha site where strawberries and lettuces were once grown;

Owned by Warehouse World, a James Kirkpatrick Group company;

$1 billion logistics hub now rising after $200m spent so far;

That $1b is estimated finished value of land and buildings;

Project is expected to take around a decade to complete;

CEO and managing director James Kirkpatrick jnr heading project;

On land previously outside the rural urban boundary;

Private Plan Change 35 rezoned it from rural to allow development;

First warehouses to be completed by next June and next August;

C1 21,000sq m, C2a 6810sq m, C2b 7300sq m, C3 7900sq m, C4 10,000sq m, C5 8400sq m;

Warehouses to be leased long-term, not sold.

