Exterior balcony clothes lines are strung low, beneath balustrades so laundry isn’t visually dominant from the outside.

Those Te Reiputa balconies were poured with the floorslab, cutting construction costs from about $70,000 if they were clipped on, to only $4500, Thomas says.

Liz Thomas inside the corridor to the new show suite at Te Reiputa. Photo / Michael Craig

“They call me M’am Liz,” she said of the many Filipino workers who she praised for their reliability, politeness and extremely high levels of skills.

Inside Te Reiputa, a five-block build-to-rent project on Auckland's Mt Wellington Highway by Simplicity Living. Photo / Simplicity Living

Two common areas will be available for tenants to party, socialise or work from home: one in the garden courtyard and the other atop the 11-level block.

Inside Te Reiputa, a five-block build-to-rent project on Auckland's Mt Wellington Highway by Simplicity Living. Completion is due next year. Photo / Simplicity Living

Subcontractors working on the blocks include DNA Electrical, Bassett Plumbing & Drainage, Illingworth Plumbing, Builder Connect and NZ Build.

Under construction now but soon tenants will arrive at Te Reiputa. Photo / Michael Craig

Superior Kitchens in East Tāmaki and BathCo in Mt Eden supplied kitchens and bathrooms, Thomas said.

Simplicity Living is part of the wider Simplicity business which has 176,000 KiwiSaver investors, $9.4b in funds under management and is headed by Sam Stubbs.

Scaffolding at the big Mt Wellington site. Photo / Michael Craig

Te Reiputa is 1.7km from Resido - New Zealand’s largest existing build-to-rent project. Built by Kiwi Property, the 295-unit, based at Sylvia Park, sought $697 to $899/week last year when it opened.

All up, Simplicity is building or planning 1583 units at five sites it owns.

Inside the show suite at Te Reiputa, a five-block build-to-rent project on Auckland's Mt Wellington Highway by Simplicity Living. This is the project on September 25, 2025. Completion is due next year. Photo / Simplicity Living

Those are all in Auckland except the largest, which is near Remarkables Park outside Queenstown.

Simplicity Living’s under-construction 297-unit rental project Te Reiputa. Photo / Michael Craig

Te Reiputa (whale tooth neck pendant) has five buildings of three to 11 storeys.

It will have 300 bike parks, 222 car parks in a ground-floor basement and outside, a rooftop solar farm and an 8000 sq m central courtyard with about 7000 shrubs and trees.

Sam Stubbs of Simplicity Living says the business is contemplating buying three further sites.

One of those sites could be land used for the City Rail Link project beside the Maungawhau Station.

Land around the Maungawhau/Mt Eden Station where Simplicity Living is considering buying. Photo / BusinessDesk

The apartments are financed with Simplicity members’ KiwiSaver funds.

The properties could return 10-12% per annum, although that is yet to be proved.

What is known is that they will be tenanted by people who want the certainty of a lifetime rental.

External walls are layered with brick, ply, concrete, more ply, insulation then gib.

Digging deep to build up at the site. Photo / Michael Craig

All that is to act as a thermal barrier that keeps the temperature inside stable. The system is called K.I.R.S.T.E.N, standing for “keep it real simple team efficiency node”.

Dozens of contractors are working on the site in Mt Wellington. Photo / Michael Craig

The units have a generous 2.7m stud height, extended balconies, wider showers, heavy doors and landscaped gardens which Simplicity thinks will draw tenants.

Big scheme on Mt Wellington Highway by Simplicity Living. This shows the project on September 25, 2025. Completion is due next year. Photo / Simplicity Living

Simplicity has cited long-term contractor relationships, very little framing or waste, as well as a ceiling slab that means work below can continue before the roof goes on.

Liz Thomas is in charge of the construction site, building rental units at Te Reiputa. Photo / Michael Craig

Simplicity also freely shared its intellectual property for the construction process with other developers.

Simplicity Living’s new build-to-rent projects

Remarkables Park, Queenstown: 600-unit, $500m investment planned. 12 Lower Shotover Rd, resource consent yet to be granted.

Te Reiputa: 297 units, 222 car parks, $225m, 80 Mt Wellington Highway, nearing completion;

Waiatarua: 330 units, 172 car parks, $284m, 130 Ascot Ave, ex-Ellerslie Racecourse carpark, under construction;

Northcote: 93 units planned, 137 Lake Rd, due to start in November;

Morningside: 264 units, 10 Morningside Dr, construction started in July, due for completion 2027.

Planning to buy at Unitec in Waterview, Middlemore and Maungawhau on land used for the City Rail Link.

Shane Brealey and Sam Stubbs of Simplicity Living at the new Te Reiputa build-to-rent housing scheme, 80 Mt Wellington Highway. Photo / Michael Craig

Simplicity Living managing director Shane Brealey gave a presentation to the University of Auckland this month, where he said the business built differently:

“We’re the client, developer, builder and property manager, all in one.”

No tenders, no quantity surveyors, no external project managers: “We strip out waste and friction.”

“Negotiated contracts with trusted partners result in a 25–30% cost saving per trade."

No bonds, retentions, four-page subcontracts: trust replaces paperwork.

“We preload apartments with every fitting: no chasing parts, fewer requests for information in building consents.

“Systematic production: calm sites, faster delivery, consistent quality.”

“The key to improving the lot for everybody in our industry is to work together, get rid of the waste, control the design and construction interface,” Brealey said.

Brealey showed a New Zealand map outlining how Simplicity could build 4000 new rental properties in Auckland, Tauranga and Queenstown, 1000 in Wellington, 400 in Nelson, 200 in Christchurch and 100 in Invercargill.

