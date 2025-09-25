Others urge caution, noting that fiduciary duties require investment decisions to prioritise returns. “It depends on returns. The primary focus is to ensure we have sufficient to meet retirement commitments,” says a banking CEO. An experienced chairperson warns against “poor quality, poor return projects promoted by politicians” that risk good money chasing bad.
A similar point was raised by Milford Asset Management CEO Blair Turnbull: “We strongly support sustained investment in New Zealand’s infrastructure, underpinned by long-term bipartisan planning and a robust governance framework that leverages both public and private capital. In the context of KiwiSaver, we welcome the expansion of listed infrastructure opportunities, provided we remain anchored to the scheme’s core purpose: safeguarding long-term retirement savings.”
Executives stress the need for strong governance, commercial mechanisms such as tolling, and bipartisan planning. Some also argue for policy reform, including compulsory KiwiSaver and an Australian-style superannuation model to build a larger domestic capital base.