Mood of the Boardroom: Debate grows over KiwiSaver role in infrastructure

A narrow majority of business leaders believe New Zealand’s large capital pools should play a greater role in funding critical infrastructure.

Just over half (54%) of respondents to the Mood of the Boardroom survey say infrastructure development should rely more on investment from the NZ Super Fund and KiwiSaver funds. A further 28% are unsure, while only 18% oppose the idea.

Supporters see an opportunity to keep capital working at home and create long-term benefits.

“KiwiSaver funds will have $295 billion to invest in New Zealand if the opportunities are there,” says Simplicity founder and chief executive Sam Stubbs. “It will create many high-paying jobs. But if sent overseas, it will create exactly zero jobs at home. Go figure.”

Several point to international precedents where retirement savings have been successfully channelled into infrastructure, with one calling it a “proven model globally.”