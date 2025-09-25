Advertisement
Mood of the Boardroom: Debate grows over KiwiSaver role in infrastructure

Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Chief executives from Foodstuffs, Mainfreight, Mitre10 and Mercury with their hot takes at Mood of the Boardroom 2025. Video / Michael Craig

A narrow majority of business leaders believe New Zealand’s large capital pools should play a greater role in funding critical infrastructure.

Just over half (54%) of respondents to the Mood of the Boardroom survey say infrastructure development should rely more on investment from the NZ Super Fund and KiwiSaver funds.

