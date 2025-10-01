The shows have resulted in fans rushing to buy tickets which Ticketek said were priced from $132 to $177 each.

The SkyCity spokeswoman said: “There are a handful of accessible tickets left available for fans with access needs and their accompanying guests.

Mel Robbins has sold out two nights in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

“So that’s just shy of 2852 seats sold twice because she’s added a second show.

“Given that they only went on sale a few days ago, it’s awesome to think that it has created an extra 5700 people coming into [the] Auckland CBD over one March weekend.”

Robbins will be speaking in what is being billed as New Zealand’s largest seated theatre.

About 15,500 people are already booked to attend events at the New Zealand International Convention Centre. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand International Convention Centre general manager Prue Daly said local and international events would be held at the new venue from next February.

“Welcoming a globally renowned guest like Mel Robbins is an exciting way to begin our journey,” Daly said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Kiwis to hear from a leading global voice.”

Mel Robbins is appearing at two events in Auckland next March. Photo / Tony Luong, The New York Times

Ticket promotional material said Robbins is a “global phenomenon of The Let Them Theory, and host of one of the most successful podcasts in the world”.

“She has amassed 38 million followers online and is one of the most respected experts in mindset, life improvement and behaviour change.”

The Wall Street Journal called her a “billion-view podcaster” and Time said she gives millions of listeners around the globe “a reason to believe in themselves”.

Robbins is booked to speak from 7.30pm till 9pm.

Liam Lawson drives in the wet during Formula One's Miami Grand Prix sprint race. Photo / Red Bull

In another March event, SkyCity is bringing former Formula One drivers Mikka Hakkinen and David Coulthard to the centre.

Promotional material says the pair drove as rivals and then most famously as teammates in McLaren to win the 1998 FIA Formula One World Constructors Championship.

They will appear in Auckland on March 9.

A least 15,500 people are due to go to convention centre events once it opens.

SkyCity is suing Fletcher Building for $330m as a result of construction delays but that action is yet to proceed.

The claim seeks damages for losses incurred by SkyCity arising from ongoing delays in the completion of the project, including those that resulted from the 2019 fire.

In response, Fletcher said it had already flagged risks associated with the convention centre, it was committed to delivering the project and would vigorously defend itself.

But SkyCity said in June that the centre was now nearly six-and-a-half years behind the contractually agreed delivery date of January 2019.

