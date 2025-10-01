Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property

American Mel Robbins of ‘let them’ theory sells out New Zealand International Convention Centre twice

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mel Robbins pictured at the Boch Centre's Wang Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts in May. Photo /Getty Images

Mel Robbins pictured at the Boch Centre's Wang Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts in May. Photo /Getty Images

Two shows early next year by American “let them” theory author and speaker Mel Robbins have sold out at Auckland’s new $1 billion New Zealand International Convention Centre.

A spokeswoman for SkyCity Entertainment Group, which owns the centre, said only special tickets remained.

Robbins will speak at the Let Them

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save