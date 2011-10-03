Allied Farmers NZX suspension threatened

The Allied Farmers website. Photo / Supplied

Allied Farmers, the Hawera-based rural business which bought the Hanover Finance loan book, is facing suspension from NZX for not filing its annual report.

Listing rules stipulate the report had to be filed by last Friday, said a notice from NZX issued yesterday.

So if Allied does not file the report by this Friday, its shares can no longer trade.

"If Allied does not provide its annual report by market close on October 7, NZX gives notice that trading ... will be suspended effective from the commencement of trading on October 10," the notice said.

But Allied said it hoped to have matters put to rights soon and good news was in the wind.