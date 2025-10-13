Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property
Updated

$20m+ Auckland property failure: Creditors of six companies named

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Amaia Apartments, where real estate agents are advertising many units as well as the childcare and gym business. This apartment project is at 48 Esmonde Rd, Takapuna.

The Amaia Apartments, where real estate agents are advertising many units as well as the childcare and gym business. This apartment project is at 48 Esmonde Rd, Takapuna.

Six related Auckland property companies have failed, owing $20 million-plus to creditors, including Inland Revenue, a Hong Kong financier and big-name corporates.

KBS Construction, Henderson Green, Hobson Green, South Pacific Green Development, Pooks Green Development and Swanson Project are in liquidation.

Liquidators Khov Jones’ first reports show large sums owed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save