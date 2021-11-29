Be in to win a VIP experience for two to Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary!

Thanks to our prize partners – Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki and Cordis Auckland – we have a VIP experience for two to the Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary exhibition for one lucky NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscriber.

Enter now and go into the draw to win this exciting prize package:

- VIP pass for two (2) which includes a personal guided tour through the exhibition with one of Auckland Art Gallery's team

- One night's accommodation for two people in a Superior room at Cordis Auckland

- $500 Spending money delivered in Prezzy® card

PLUS, fifteen (15) x runner-up winners will get a double pass to the Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary exhibition.

Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki 10 December – 13 March

An international exhibition exploring the work of legendary fashion designer Mary Quant is opening soon at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. Here from the V&A in London, Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary takes a look at the fashion icon who harnessed the youthful spirit of the sixties and embraced new mass production techniques to create a new look for modern women. The largest public collection of Mary Quant garments in the world, the show will bring together original clothing, as well as accessories, cosmetics, sketches and photographs.



Join the fashion, freedom, fun this summer!



Competition opens 9am Tuesday 30 November and closes 11.59pm Wednesday 15 December. Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald print or Premium subscriber at the time of winner selection (9am Thursday 16 December, 2021) and to have entered by submitting the form below.

To enter: simply complete the entry form below