Daughter's outrageous outfit to dad's wedding mocks Kendall Jenner

A woman has gone viral for sharing the naked dress she intends to wear to her father's wedding. Video / @ariannahisabelle via TikTok

A woman has gone viral for the outrageous dress she said she would wear to her father's wedding.

The short, black mini dress – from US brand God Saves Queens – features a single shoulder strap and excessive sheer panelling, creating a "naked" look, and retails for $290.

"Wearing (to) my Dad's wedding next weekend," Ariannah Dabney posted on TikTok, showing off the outfit.

"It will look better with heels don't worry."

The clip blew up, garnering nearly 5000 comments and 264k likes, with people divided over whether it was appropriate attire or not.

"Why would you wear that to a wedding," one person wrote, while another quipped, "Some of y'all have never been to your dad's third wedding and it shows."

But others pointed out Ariannah was clearly joking and making reference to Kendall Jenner's now infamous cut-out black wedding guest look.

Ariannah Dabney poked fun at Kendall Jenner with the look. Photo / TikTok

"Okay Kendall Jenner," one woman wrote.

"Surely this is mocking Kendall," added another.

"Some of y'all missed the joke," commented a third.

Another viewer added, "it's giving Kendall Jenner."

Kendall's decision to wear an insanely revealing dress to her own friend's wedding recently landed her in hot water.

The 26-year-old model shared snaps of her barely there LBD at the wedding of longtime friend Lauren Perez to partner David Waltzer in Miami, Florida on November 11.

A series of snaps shared on Instagram Stories show Kendall posing for mirror selfies with Hailey Bieber in a cut-out gown from Mônot that flashed triangular sections of her chest and midriff.

But while everyone agreed Kendall looked "amazing", she was labelled "blatantly disrespectful" for wearing the "inappropriate" outfit to a wedding.

The 26-year-old model shared snaps of her barely there LBD. Photo / Instagram

On Twitter, many called out the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, saying the day was about the bride and groom, not her.

"If anyone showed up to my wedding in the dress that Kendall Jenner wore, I would personally hire security and have them escorted out. The audacity to do that to the bride and a groom," one wrote.

"I'd rather have Kendall Jenner wear a wedding dress to my wedding than that black dress," another agreed.

While one said: "I'm sorry but the dress Kendall Jenner wore to a wedding is not appropriate at all … u don't show up to someone's wedding pretty much naked … The attention is supposed to be on the bride and the groom."

But not everyone hated the daring look, with some asking why it was such a big deal.

"Not gonna lie, I wouldn't care. She looks great," one said.

"She looks great. I don't think it's that biggie of a deal," another agreed.