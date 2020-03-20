

The owners of Silky Oak Chocolate Company had to call police this week after tourists flouting Covid-19 protocols refused to leave their Waiohiki premises.

Jeanette Darwen, co-owner of the company with husband Kevin, said while they were asking visitors to pay heed to the Ministry of Health guidelines, not everyone was listening.

"We have a sign at the gate saying if you are visiting from overseas and you have been in New Zealand for less than 14 days then you can't come in here," she said.

"Yesterday we had two different lots of tourists coming in and asking to be served, when they had been in the country for less than 14 days.

"The first lot was a group of four tourists from Australia and they insisted they were travellers, and they were leaving in the next day or two, so the rules didn't apply to them.

"We told them the rules applied to anyone from overseas and politely asked them to leave the premises and said they were not welcome and were not going to be served.

"They left."

A second group of tourists, however, seemed a bit more difficult to get rid off.

"Another group of four people, I think they were two couples, in their 60s were the worst.

"They were adamant the rules didn't apply to them. They said if the rules had applied, then why had no one contacted them.

"I told them I was asking them politely to leave the premises, they said I didn't know what I was talking about. I said they were rules put into place by Ministry of Health, and they had to self-isolate.

"They refused. I then said if they didn't leave, I will call police. They left."

She said locals, on the other hand, were great.

"As a safety measure we are asking overseas visitors to provide proof of arrival.

"We are also sanitising everything, we are putting water behind the counter, and people can still come in. The safety of our staff and visitors is top priority.

"People can still order online. We'll be fine."

The pandemic has meant the cafe has been "unusually quiet".

"This is usually our busiest times, with Easter, and people buying in advance.

"We are at least 50 per cent down, but people can still order online and can still come in."

The Ministry of Health is advising anyone who has travelled to New Zealand from any country to self-isolate for 14 days from their date of departure.

If you arrived more than 14 days ago, you do not need to self-isolate.

If you have been in close contact with someone confirmed with Covid-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days from the date of contact.