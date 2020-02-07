One of the world's last Blockbuster video stores has closed its doors for good.

And the Dargaville store owner Chris Cocurollo says quite honestly that he feels, "sad as f***" about it's closure.

"When I made the announcement to my customers [via a livestream posted to facebook], I was crying, I had tears in my eyes, it really is emotional for me, I'm going to miss the industry, the whole thing.

"I loved it, I just loved being part of the DVDs, the movies, I got the chance to experience something, somebody else's ideas, somebody else's thoughts every time I watched a movie, I love that industry."

READ MORE:

• There's just one Blockbuster left on Earth

Cocurullo says he has watched 16.5 thousand titles during his 23 years working in the industry.

In that time he says, "I've gone through lots of different changes, from VHS to DVD and Blu-ray, it just keeps flowing. It's been part of my life for so many years it's not funny."

Reports online quote that a Blockbuster store in Oregon USA is the last one in the world, but Cocurullo says, "it's run more like a nostalgic museum, so it doesn't count".

Advertisement

He chuffly professes that indeed his store was the last one in the world that was operating in a traditional sense, that has now closed.

So how is it that his store in the tiny town of Dargaville got to be the "last one" in operation.

Cocurullo reckons it's "because it took us a long time to get fibre in New Zealand and Dargaville was one of the last places to get it, but as soon as fibre got here - people really migrated to Netflix".

"But also people are lazy today and I don't mean that in a bad way, because I'm lazy too - you'll use your app and do everything sitting down."

But it's not just fibre rolling out late to the region that has seen his store survive where others haven't.

Cocurollo knows every DVD in his store and as a result his insight into what might be a good film is treasured by those who use to visit him.

"I talk to everybody, I'm a salesman. Someone might show interest in a film and if I know what they like and their preferences, I'll tell them of other videos they might actually like too."

Cocurullo, who is of Italian heritage, says, "I love talking to people, it seems that we are big chatters in my family.

Advertisement

"You've got to have someone to talk to them about the new movies, you need 'people-persons,' and that's what I am.

"That's why a lot of customers loved coming in the door, to have a chat.

"When you come into my DVD store I'll tell you exactly what I thought of it, I'll tell you whether it was crap or not."

Now he says, "I feel sorry for the authors, the directors, the actors. As I said, I am not part of the big thing, but I could be part of the end process, an advocate for good films.

"They get to hear about all these big blockbusters now and that's what they'll go see, because people say they are the best thing since sliced bread, when in reality they're crap sometimes.

"Have you heard of the movie take home pay - NZ made movie, yet nobody really knows about it.

"It's the price people pay for not being able to go into a DVD store anymore, they don't get to hear about these good movies."

But Cocurullo says he had no choice but to close down as it was no longer financially viable, now that he was 14 months behind in rent, "the landlord has been really great, really supportive, but I can't let it go on".

In one of his final posts about the stores closure, many people expressed fond memories of the store.

Dean Hammon said, "thank you so much for providing the town with such a fantastic service, for so many years, I always enjoyed grabbing a movie off you now and then".

Armonia Cielo Simona said, "awe this shop brings back so many memories, it's said to see this closing, I swear I grew up in that store, even when it was on Victoria Street".

Bushfires fundraiser

Sam Glover and Sasha Allanson both 12 enjoy a bite to eat after swimming over 100 laps each in the Swim Down Under Relays.

Over 1000 laps of the Kauri Coast Community pool were swum by locals passionate about raising funds for those affected by the devastating Australian bush fires recently.

Event organiser Sharneece Joyce said she was amazed by everyone's efforts on the day.

"I was really proud of everyone in the community that came down to support the event. It shows that we do care about others and the things that are happening elsewhere.

"Everyone did such a great job."

The Mayor Dr Jason Smith with Dargaville ward councillor Karen Joyce Paki

So far the tally is looking good too with over $1500 having been raised, "and we've still got more donations rolling in".

Sasha Allanson, 12, swam over 100 laps and said she was happy to have helped, "it is a worthy cause and it felt so good afterwards knowing that we all made a difference".

Aidan Glover 9, swam 79 laps and said he enjoyed the day, "the steak sandwiches were great, everyone helping out was great, it was a cool day".

Aidan Glover 9, swims backstroke in the Swim Down Under relays.

Volunteer and swimmer Juanita Watene said she wanted to acknowledge Sharneece and friends for setting up such a great cause.

"It was such a great honour to volunteer my time and compete in a swimathon for those poor people and animals affected by the bushfires in Australia and I enjoyed seeing all the different age groups just having fun and giving it a go.

Kenpo Karate Students Achieve Success

Northland Kenpo class, students pictured with their instructors Ron and Gail Mason have achieved highly this year.

With the decade ending, Northland Kenpo held a very prestigious event in the testing and analysis of the senior echelons of students in the school.

The gruelling eight-hour event was inclusive of each student's relevant grade requirements and different stages of development and was held at Selwyn Park Primary in Dargaville recently.

Headlining the event was the much deserved upgrade of William Paki and Shane Joyce, both foundation year members, being promoted to 4th Degree Black Belt.

"They have shown tremendous tenacity in their own training over the years and have taken on instruction and shared their knowledge gained with good grace and confidence," said Kenpo instructor and professor Ron Mason.

Also testing was Nathan Christey, who having started in the junior programme at a very young age, now as a young adult, graded from 1st to 2nd degree Black Belt.

Showing the results of many years "time spent" in class, Amelia Hori-Elliot and Courtney Crichton-Mason were awarded 1st degree adult Black Belts.

"These young people give back and share their experience also as assistant instructors and are very valued. Another younger teenager, Grace Christey, gained her full junior Black Belt in very impressive style. She is also a nationally prominent young aerobics competitor," said Mason.

The art of Kenpo embodies the most practical and do-able concepts.

Family fun at Northern Wairoa Arapohue Show

This year children and family members can enjoy side shows for just a gold coin donation.

The Arapohue Show tomorrow promises to be a great day out for all the family.

Show president Richard Alspach is encouraging the community to come along and celebrate all that is good about rural communities.

"Once again, thanks to the generous sponsorship from Pub Charities, we will have sideshows for a gold coin donation, a popular feature of our shows that has proved extremely popular."

Cattle are making a comeback this year. Although not a full competition, because of the M Bovis threat, there will be a display of several breeds of cattle.

And members of the public will be invited to take part in a judging competition to win prizes.

This year sees the Young Farmer activities back again with plenty of opportunities for all ages to take part and win great prizes thanks to sponsorship.

"With the assistance of a community grant from the Kaipara District Council we have purchased a pretty good sound system. This will enable us to keep everyone on the grounds informed of what is on and coming up along with background music," said Alspach.

The ANZ Northland Shearing Competition also promises to be a must-see event.

"This great spectator sport showcases an integral part of the farming industry.

"There will be five horse rings in action, including the ever-popular minis along with trading stalls and all the fun of the fair.

"The skills on display in our Indoor Section are truly impressive as is the amazing produce that local residents can grow.

"Be prepared to be inspired and have a great day out."

The Arapohue Show takes place tomorrow from 9am. Admission: Adult $8, couple $15, children 5-15 years $2, children under 5 free.