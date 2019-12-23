COMMENT:

I'm a bit of a nana these days when it comes to driving.

Certainly, when it comes to speed on the open roads, or even simple courtesies while driving around town.

I've had to become a more conservative driver as I've discovered in my advancing years that there are some situations I cannot control.

And that includes other drivers' behaviour. I've got to be ready to react, stay vigilant, but above all, I must remember the only thing I can control, is my own reaction.

I must be philosophical about whether I get somewhere on time. Is it better to arrive late, or not at all?

In my younger years it was a different story. I was bulletproof.

My way was the best way and if you didn't like it, you just had to stay out of the way.

I was brash, judgmental, often using the horn, not for its actual purpose but to tell others what I thought of their driving.

What has brought about the change in attitude? I don't know for sure.

I suspect it's a mixture of age, experience and the fact that I work in an industry where fatal crashes are often front and centre in our daily reporting.

As journalists we report on crashes, and sadly, often many are fatal. They seem to happen on a daily, if not weekly, basis.

It leaves a knot in my stomach each time we hear of a crash in our region that may be fatal. Despite what some may think, it's not something we like to report on.

It's a family's worst nightmare to be told that a loved one has died on our roads but it's been a tragic reality for so many families this year.

So far, more than 340 people have died on New Zealand roads. That's so much heartbreak, so many families ripped apart.

If I had one wish, it would be for people to come to the same realisation that I have, and rein in their behaviour - hopefully before more tragedies happen.

Please drive safely, please wear seatbelts, restrain children properly, please don't drink and drive, put your cell phones away and please don't drive while tired.

Have a Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year.