

A few years ago, Northlander Trey Henry was in a world of trouble.

Addicted to a raft of drugs from a young age, the 25-year-old Kaitaia man was taking everything from ecstasy and magic mushrooms, to acid and cocaine.

But life has changed significantly since he went through a drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme at Ngāti Kahu Social and Health Services in Kaitaia two years ago.

Not only did he successfully complete the 12-week course and become drug free, he decided to pursue a career in drug and alcohol counselling and is now co-facilitating the programme.

"It's been a long hard road," Henry said.

"I lacked motivation, had no sense of culture or self belief, I was totally disconnected from my culture, community and myself.

"Now I want to inspire people. It's cool as, I tell them if they want to change there is a way and there are people out there who can help. There is a different way – you can live better."

Henry has secured a scholarship through Te Rau Ora to continue his studies into mental health and addictions and recently began his eight-month internship at Ngāti Kahu Social and Health Services. When the internship ends, he will be employed by the organisation.

In November he won the He Poutama Taitamariki Youth Employee of the Year award which recognises young people who have overcome challenges on their journey to employment.

Three weeks ago he won the Bob Henare award, which supports excellence toward rangatahi Māori mental health.

Henry is looking forward to working alongside his mentor Cory James who is also a drug and alcohol counsellor at Ngāti Kahu social services, which provides support to tangata whaiora and whānau whose lives are affected by mental health and addictions.

James said Henry is an inspiration.

"He's a shining star for us. It's amazing, to have seen someone come through the programme, from being a participant and trying to find his own calling in life.

"Now he's running the programme and I'm mentoring him. The future's bright for this one, it makes it worth it."

Ngāti Kahu Social and Health Services drug and alcohol counsellor Cory James. Photo / Supplied

James has been a drug and alcohol counsellor for 14 years, working with young people to get them work-ready and supporting them to become drug free.

The 34-year-old recently finished a year-long programme with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa in Auckland which has given him new skills to help troubled youth in Te Taitokerau.

The postgraduate diploma in Bicultural Professional Supervision programme is unique in that it uses mātauranga Māori as the core of its curriculum.

Mātauranga Māori takes a holistic approach to healing which James said has had "huge benefits" for the people he works with.

"Us as Māori we don't treat things in isolation," he said.

"You don't just fall over and become addicted to meth, there's a long journey that takes place before you get there, there's a reason. So with this kaupapa you would turn around and look back and try and understand why in order to move forward."

James, who is from Rātana pā and lives in Waipapakauri, said since he's been using the approach, combined with tikanga [customs and traditional values] he has noticed some "massive changes in the mahi we're doing".

"It's about getting young people to believe in themselves and to be more self aware and to address more underlying issues. It's not by chance they've ended up in the situation they're in. But being aware means they can change it."