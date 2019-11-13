The wheels have stopped on one of Tauranga's biggest transportation investments - the Harington Street Transport Hub - as city leaders confirm major issues with the seven-storey structure. Kiri Gillespie investigates - and discovers there is some strong reaction to the news.

A disaster. Frustrating. A tremendous shame.

This is some of the reaction after the building of Tauranga's much-anticipated $24 million CBD transport hub was stopped because of construction problems.

Building has stopped on Tauranga's Harington Street Transport Hub after issues were found with the structure's foundation. Photo / George Novak
Tauranga City Council announced in September the project would be stopped after the discovery seismic joints used were not up to standard. A subsequent review concluded the foundations needed

Other Tauranga council projects with issues