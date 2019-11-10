It is November 12, 2019.

So far so good.

A fortnight ago it was October 29, and a fortnight is but 14 days in the past.

So what happened on October 29... what did I do that day?

Where exactly was I at 11.45am and who did I speak to that day?

Yep, a mere 14 days ago but I have absolutely no idea of my movements, which is a state of mind which reminds me of those classic scenes and lines in crime shows where the snarling old detective peers closely into someone's bewildered face and demands to know

