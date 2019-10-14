As 94-year-old Hastings man Dennis B Kilgour watched the mosque shootings unfold down in Christchurch, he sang in sorrow.

As he watched the El Paso shooting in Texas he sang again, moved by the need to show emotion, to mourn, to do something.

Mr Kilgour couldn't help but think he could do something more. So he did something a bit off-kilter.

He made CDs of him singing and he sent it to the leaders of the cities hit by those terror attacks.

Mr Kilgour is a gospel tenor, with a voice trained for the opera. He is also an avid

