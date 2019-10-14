

As 94-year-old Hastings man Dennis B Kilgour watched the mosque shootings unfold down in Christchurch, he sang in sorrow.

As he watched the El Paso shooting in Texas he sang again, moved by the need to show emotion, to mourn, to do something.

Mr Kilgour couldn't help but think he could do something more. So he did something a bit off-kilter.

He made CDs of him singing and he sent it to the leaders of the cities hit by those terror attacks.

Mr Kilgour is a gospel tenor, with a voice trained for the opera. He is also an avid whistler and back in the days, he whistled on the radio with the likes of New Zealand radio and television personality Selwyn Toogood.

94 year-old musician Dennis Kilgour records himself singing, whistling and reciting scripture onto a CD which is then sent to cities in the world impacted by terrorism. Photo / Warren Buckland

His singing was inspired by Mario Lanza who was an American tenor of Italian ancestry, and an actor and Hollywood film star of the late 1940s and the 1950s.

"I trained for opera in Napier, on Shakespeare Rd with the [back then] leader and conductor of the Orpheus Choir.

"I trained with him for seven years."

With all the training and a voice to boot, it felt natural for him to make CDs with his music and send them to far flung areas impacted by terror and he says he'll do it again if a tragedy strikes him.

"I am a born-again Christian and the CDs are mostly gospel with the occasional Bible anecdotes.

94 year old musician Dennis Kilgour of Hastings records himself singing, whistling and reciting religious scripture onto a CD which is then sent to cities in the world that have suffered a terrorist attack. Video Warren Buckland.

"The intention is to get the gospel message to those who are cast down for whatever reason, and are lonely."

Mr Kilgour put together a pack of six CDs which included singing, whistling and sermons, for his package for Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel following the mosque shootings which resulted in the death of 51 people.

The response he received was enough to encourage him to send out more.

Dalziel thanked him for his music at a difficult of mourning.

"Members of our local Muslim community have told me how uplifted they have felt as a result of the outpouring of love, compassion and kindness.

"And we in turn have felt inspired by the infinite capacity for forgiveness that has been expressed.

With failing eyesight Dennis Kilgour shines a light onto his CD player to find the play button. Photo / Warren Buckland.

"We stand for human rights and, in condemning terrorism, we reject all actions that engender hatred, violence, and division. We now know where that can lead.

"Thank you once more for the music CD. It has meant a lot to us at this time."

His next CD package went to Texas Governor Greg Abbott following the El Paso shootings on August 3 which killed 22 people and injured 24 others.

"Thank you for your thoughtful letter and CDs," Abbott said.

"On behalf of Texas, we are grateful for your prayers during this time of grief, and honoured to unite with you in support of the great people of El Paso."

Mr Kilgour believes the gesture of sending his music CDs out, while small, is still worth the sentiments it produces.

"People who listen to the CD feel changed and uplifted.

"There's a lonely soul somewhere, needing just one friend to care."