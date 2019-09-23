The second hit of meth at the age of 15 did not feel naughty. And every time she smoked after that seemed more and more normal. Her thoughts were not her own and her life was spent chasing a sense of belonging - only to run further away from it. On Saturday night, dressed to the nines, the now 21-year-old was given the crown and title of Miss Rotorua. A contrast to her previous life, she walked across the stage with pride, knowing how far she had come.

She was just 14 the first time she tried meth.

She spent

