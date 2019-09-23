On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The second hit of meth at the age of 15 did not feel naughty. And every time she smoked after that seemed more and more normal. Her thoughts were not her own and her life was spent chasing a sense of belonging - only to run further away from it. On Saturday night, dressed to the nines, the now 21-year-old was given the crown and title of Miss Rotorua. A contrast to her previous life, she walked across the stage with pride, knowing how far she had come.
She was just 14 the first time she tried meth.
She spentyears in a dark hole of loneliness, in a numb shell of herself as she pushed her family away, chasing a sense of belonging.
But on Saturday night, the world stood still and the loud noises became a murmur when Evarna Koia, 21, had a crown placed on her head after her name was called as the winner of Miss Rotorua 2019.