Bay of Plenty's favourable environment and climate are part of the reasons why a joint Australasian venture is investigating whether Tauranga could be the prime location for its next big thing. Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates how such a project could impact the life of a woman living in chronic pain and whether experts consider medicinal cannabis the new wonder drug.

Aimee Harborne knows what chronic pain can be like.

The Ōtūmoetai solo mother lives with has Crohn's disease - a chronic inflammation of the bowel, which can cause diarrhoea, bleeding and excruciating abdominal pain.

Harborne was encouraged by Monday's announcement

