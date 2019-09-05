What was meant to be an unforgettable holiday turned into absolute carnage when a bus rolled in bad weather, killing five people on State Highway 5 at Ngātira, near Rotorua. Two more were seriously injured, a further four with moderate injuries. The bus of Chinese tourists ended on its side, ending their holiday in the most unforgiving way, made all the harder with little to no English in which to communicate. The Rotorua community dropped everything, pulling in what they could with what they had in the face of the traumatic event.



Wrapped in blankets, shaking, crying.

Survivors of the fatal bus crash in Rotorua yesterday, who were not immediately taken to hospital, were taken to Te Runanga Tea House in Rotorua's Government Gardens after being checked over at Rotorua's ambulance base.

The tour bus carrying 27 Chinese people, most understood to be from China's Sichuan province, rolled on State Highway 5 at Ngātira, near Rotorua.

Five people were killed, two were seriously injured and four had moderate injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of a bus crash on State Highway 5 at Ngatira. Photo / Supplied via Bishnal Jung Basnet

Rotorua Chinese Community Association chairman Richard Liu said more than 10 people from the association took turns to stay with the survivors who were all taken to Rotorua Hospital after being at the tea house.

"I've lived in Rotorua for long and this is the worst thing I've ever seen," he said.

"They're from our country . . . we need and want to help our people."

The group split into crews of two and each crew spent two hours at the hospital overnight from 7pm to 7am to ensure there was always someone to help.

He said he understood all survivors in the hospital would be taken to Hamilton but he was unsure when that would be.

Yuting Liu was one of the people who waited at the tea house to help translate for the survivors.

Scene of a fatal bus crash on State Highway 5 at Ngatira in the Mamaku Ranges west of Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

Some people were shaking and others were crying. Wrapped in blankets, some had even lost their shoes, she said.

"They were so frightened . . . very, very frightened," she said.

Liu was at home yesterday when she got a call from Multicultural Rotorua president Margriet Theron who said there had been a crash and Chinese people were involved.

Theron said the association was contacted by Civil Defence asking for any translators.

Liu moved to Rotorua from China six months ago and teaches Mandarin to Chinese children in Rotorua so they did not lose their native tongue. She was previously an English teacher in China.

The bus crashed on it's way to Rotorua.

"When [the survivors] saw me waiting there they were excited, like seeing family," she said.

They found common ground quickly as they were all from the same province, Sichuan, where Liu's mother still lived.

"Everything is finished, everything will be all right, you are safe now," she would tell them.

She helped them connect to the Wi-Fi but some did not want to contact their families: "They don't want to worry them."

The group leader kept asking how many people had died but she did not know and worked to focus on other things.

A witness said the bus windscreen was shattered and the injured were sitting down next to the coach.

Rotorua's Michael Huang moved from China 30 years ago when he opened up his Chinese and takeaway store, Oppies , and dropped everything when he got called to help.

"It was shocking, I couldn't believe it," he said.

He made some calls, brought in extra staff to cover the store, and four workers went to the tearooms.

They were briefed by police on how best to support the traumatised survivors, the survivors who worried about their families and others on the bus.

Survivors were cold, hungry and shaking which was "so hard seeing", he said.

"But we need to be strong for them."

Huang said it was understandable the tourists' palates had not adjusted to European food and he took fried rice and soup to the hospital last night.

For lunch today, he cooked them noodles.

Members of the association offered their homes and other support but were told by officials their offer was not needed at this stage.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick extended thanks to all who helped at the scene, all the emergency services involved, the Civil Defence staff, medical and hospital staff and the community, as well as the translators and Oppies.

"It's terribly traumatic and I'm sure having that assistance, and particularly the support of our Chinese community, will make all the difference."

Chadwick was told by police that they and Victim Support were now providing welfare assistance.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said the tragedy was not something she thought would affect Chinese tourism as Rotorua was "one of the most well-known New Zealand locations for Chinese visitors".

"While the international coverage of the tragic accident may make some visitors more cautious on our roads, I believe our reputation for wonderful hospitality will be unchanged."

She said Rotorua was known for its hospitality which was demonstrated in the outflowing of support being offered to the passengers and members of the Chinese community.

A spokesman from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade said the Ministry was working closely with the New Zealand Police and the Chinese Embassy to support the response to the tragic bus crash.

"New Zealand police are in contact with their Chinese counterparts to facilitate the formal identification of the victims.

"Our embassy in Beijing and Consulate-General in Chengdu, Sichuan, where the victims come from, have been in contact with the Chinese authorities to support this process and with Immigration New Zealand which will facilitate travel by family members to New Zealand."