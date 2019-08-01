Forty years ago the stickers emerged.

Stickers designed in pretty colours with a day of the week printed upon them, and designed to be firmly affixed to the windscreen of a car.

In this case, every petrol-powered vehicle which weighed in less than 4400lbs (1995kgs) excluding motorcycles.

The owners of those vehicles had to designate one day of the week during which they would leave their wheels parked up.

And the sticker they would accordingly be issued with would have to be affixed to the windscreen.

This nationwide "park it up for a day" scheme, later generally summed up by