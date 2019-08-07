Far North mayoral hopeful Jay Hepi was forced to enrol to vote three times and says the obstacles he faced are a symptom of a system biased against encouraging Māori voters.

Hepi says his campaign team has encouraged 2000 new voters to sign up for this year's local body elections but says the system is designed to thwart Māori wanting to be involved.

The Electoral Commission has now contacted Hepi to apologise for delays in registering his vote - a step he had to take before his nomination as a mayoral candidate was accepted.

It rejected claims there were delays

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.