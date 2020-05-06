Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's whether flexible working and changed work hours could be here to stay. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Times of crisis also give us the opportunity for change.

We've all drastically changed the ways we work in order to be safe during Covid-19.

We're zooming, chatting, and many of us are discovering we're just as productive at home. For some of us, we're actually even more productive.

Now this clearly doesn't apply to everyone, as some jobs must be done in person.

But for the many who can work remotely, or with flexible hours, there's been a taste of a different way to organise our lives. So now the question is, how much of this do we want to keep?

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Andrew Barnes, founder of Perpetual Guardian, and advocate for the four-day work week.

We discussed how flexible working actually increases productivity, whether offices are still needed at all, and how to have the conversation with your boss.

