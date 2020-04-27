Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the digital changes reshaping how houses are sold. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Even as we come down to alert level 3 many businesses are struggling to figure out how they can operate within the social distancing requirements that are our new normal.

Property is a prime example, whether we're talking about buying or renting.

Of course you want to see your home or major investment in person before you commit to it. But under level 3 agents are only allowed to do private showings, greatly restricting the number of people that can go through.

It's health first of course, and that's important.

So to work within those rules many are already getting creative. OneRoof has launched a new tool that lets people view homes virtually, giving a much better idea of the place than a picture would.

The technology already existed, but now the sector is taking it up wholesale.

In Australia it's been taken up so fast and so widely that there's even now a newly formed Proptech Association, guiding people through the different options.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Kylie Davis, founder of Proptech Association Australia.

We discussed how the technology works, how close it can get you to actually walking through a home, and what other industries could use it.

