Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what's changed in housing, and what it means for you. Hosted by Frances Cook.

This year has been a huge one for changes to every New Zealander's favourite investment: property.

Whether you're buying it to live in, or buying it as a rental investment, almost every Kiwi wants to buy a house and sees it as a path to wealth and security.

So the changes we've seen this year could well have made your head spin.

For those keeping track, we've seen: the Government scrap a proposed capital gains tax, and the Prime Minister promise she'll never bring one in; the loss of tax breaks for investment properties; KiwiBuild has floundered and is getting a reset; increasing focus on healthy homes standards becoming a legal standard; and our Official Cash Rate was cut twice, resulting in some of the cheapest mortgages in decades.

Wow, that really is a lot.

So with the OneRoof property report out this week, I was ready to look at it in interest to see where all this had left us.

The best part is, the OneRoof team has not only looked at where we are now, but also the past couple of decades to see how we got here.

For the latest Cooking the Books I talked to OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan and Valocity's James Wilson.

We talked about where the housing market is now, how we got here over the past 20 years, and what to expect over the next year and beyond.

