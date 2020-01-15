Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how your workplace could be helping with your money. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Money and work are clearly closely linked, but we don't always talk about how one can hold you back from the other.

Financial worries are a big problem in New Zealand, with research from the Commission for Financial Capability showing that 69 per cent of us are concerned about money. That's a clear majority.

The impacts are wide-ranging, including creating problems in our personal relationships, or some people feeling physically ill.

But the stress about money can also hurt our ability to make it, with a worrying 10 per cent of people between 18 and 34 taking regular days off work to deal with money problems.

Other people are spending hours at work trying to fight personal financial fires, or are less productive because they're so stressed.

Clearly this is impacting lots of us – so should employers step up to help, and how could they do it?

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Nick Thomson from the Commission for Financial Capability.

Advertisement

We discussed how money stress can hurt your career, why they started the Sorted at Work programme, and whether employers should just be paying you more.

For the interview, watch the video podcast above, or play the audio here.

If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here , Instagram here and Twitter here .

You can subscribe to this podcast on iHeartRadio , Apple podcasts app , or Spotify , to make sure you never miss an episode.