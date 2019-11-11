New Zealand's buy now pay later market has become a crowded space to play in over the last 18 months but a new entrant from Australia believes there is still a niche for it that could be worth up to $100 million a year.

Payright, founded by Australian brothers Piers and Myles Redward in 2016, has launched in New Zealand targeting merchants in the healthcare, photography and home improvement space including solar panels.

