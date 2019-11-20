Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the evidence behind the growing trend in passive investing. Hosted by Frances Cook.

The digital revolution is notorious for making things cheaper and easier, and it's doing the same for our investing.

Passive investing, and particularly index funds, have been going for a few decades, but are building up steam with every tech advance.

The idea is that rather than paying a person to pick and choose investments for you, you put your money into a fund that automatically invests your

