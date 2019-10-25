KiwiSaver funds have more than $500 million invested in the 20 biggest fossil fuel producers which have been linked to a third of all carbon emissions in the modern era, research has found.

Earlier this month United States research group Climate Accountability Institute released data on how much each of the largest oil, natural gas and coal companies have contributed to the climate crisis since 1965.

It found the top 20 companies have collectively contributed 480 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide and methane to the world - equivalent to 35 per cent of all worldwide fossil fuel and cement emissions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.