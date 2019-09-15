Bank complaints have spiked up more than 20 per cent to a five year high in the wake of intense scrutiny on the sector.

There were 3108 complaints in the year to June 30 up 21 per cent from 2565 in the prior period, figures from the Banking Ombudsman show.

Total cases which include enquiries rose 21 per cent to 4797 while disputes - the most serious of cases were up 27 per cent to 183.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said the increase was driven by the heightened awareness of issues in the banking sector after Australia's Royal Commission and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.