Beware of putting your Apple Card inside a leather wallet or denim jeans.

A recently-added Apple support page states that if the titanium credit card comes into contact with either of those materials, the interaction could cause "permanent discolouration that might not wash off."

It could also be dangerous to store the card near loose change, says Apple. Or another credit card. Or allow it to touch a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, abrasive objects, household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents or ammonia.

To keep the card white and smooth, Apple suggests storing the card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of "soft materials." If the card comes into contact with a substance that could stain it, the company advises wiping it with a slightly damp microfiber cloth, then with a microfiber cloth moistened with isopropyl alcohol.

Apple has long been known for its pristine designs, from the iMac to its new, spaceship-like campus in Cupertino, California. Jony Ive, the departing design chief behind those projects, has helped meld form with function - turning Apple devices into part computer, part fashion accessory.

The new credit card - unveiled by Apple at an event in March - is made of titanium and doesn't display any numbers or codes. The card uses Touch ID to reduce fraud, and is backed by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. The card became widely available to U.S. consumers this week.

But the Internet turned on Apple's design instincts this week, after Apple Insider reported on the support document and the perceived precious baby bird-like restrictions became a wide subject of mocking across social media.

"Do not look directly at Apple Card. Do not speak to Apple Card. Do not denigrate Apple Card in Its Holy Presence," wrote computer scientist Alex Stamos, Facebook's former chief security officer. "When not in use, Apple Card should be returned to a uniformly lit white cube containing only a British man softly repeating al-lu-min-ee-um."

Some on Twitter speculated that Apple would soon release a special wallet or sleeve for the card with a premium price tag.

An account parodying Ive joked that the company will offer "Card Socks" for $99.