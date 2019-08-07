ASB has hired more than 100 extra staff in the last year to handle increased compliance and risks facing the bank and its chief executive says there are plans to hire even more.

Speaking after the bank announced a ninth record profit of $1.274 billion for the year to June 30, Vittoria Shortt, described the increase as substantial.

"It is a big shift. And there is more hiring in that space to go."

All the banks have faced increasing regulatory pressure in the wake of Australia's Royal Commission into misconduct in the finance industry and the investigation by New Zealand's

