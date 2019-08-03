The parent companies of three of New Zealand's biggest banks continue to lend money to the nuclear weapons industry, despite local policies which ban investment in the sector though KiwiSaver.

Research by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons found 325 institutions made US$748 billion available to the top 18 companies involved in nuclear weapons between January 2017 and January 2019.

Those institutions include Australian banks Westpac, ANZ and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which owns New Zealand's ASB bank. Collectively, the three invested or loaned US$2.89b ($4.37b) to companies involved in nuclear weapons.

Of the three, Westpac had the most

