New Zealand's gambling regulator is looking into a ban on the use of credit cards for online gambling as New Zealand's largest casino operator prepares to launch into the space.

Under current New Zealand law, only government-owned Lotto and the TAB are permitted to offer online gambling from within New Zealand.

However, many New Zealanders freely participate in online casinos provided by offshore operators.

SkyCity Entertainment Group is poised to launch into the online gambling space with a platform that will be operated from Malta.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But the move comes as the Department of Internal Affairs, which regulates gambling in New

Related articles: