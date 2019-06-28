COMMENT:

Q: A quick question about life insurance premiums versus loan payments. My wife and I are in our mid 60s (me 66, her 64). Our life insurance premiums are becoming unaffordable, and due very soon to rise considerably again.

Between now and 2024, if we kept the policy, we would have paid out approximately $40,000.

We are both still working, I'm self-employed (light work, promotional product/sales) and my wife is a full-time teacher.

We have a total of $160,000 in savings. This increases monthly due to us being in KiwiSaver and teachers' super and my business savings. Along with this we have about $850,000 in our home equity.

We have a relatively modest bank loan of $92,000 for home renovations.

To me it seems a better option to use the savings we have for financial security, and pay off the loan far quicker, using the premium payments we would otherwise be making.

Do you have any advice regarding this please?

A: It seems to me that all the wrong people have life insurance.

The insurance industry tells us that many New Zealanders who should insure their lives don't. And that's probably right. If your death would leave your family in financial difficulties, it's negligent not to have at least some life insurance — and that includes caregivers as well as income earners.

But as you get older it's worth reconsidering. The premiums get really high, as you say.

And the truth is that if you or your wife died — sad though that may be — the survivor would

