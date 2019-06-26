On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
There are potential tax implications from the ANZ's sale of a luxury St Heliers Bay mansion to the wife of its former boss David Hisco and the Inland Revenue is likely to be looking closely at it, says a tax expert.
ANZ says it took tax advice at the time but won't answer questions on whether it paid tax relating to the deal.
The house at 269 St Heliers Bay Rd was purchased by ANZ New Zealand-owned subsidiary company Arawata Assets in 2011 for $7.5 million and, despite a booming property market over the next six years, the property wason-sold to Hisco's wife Deborah Veronica Walsh in July 2017 for $6.9m.
As of July 1, 2017 the property at 269 St Heliers Bay Rd had a Rating Valuation of $10.75m, according to Terranet.
Baucher said it was more likely it could be deemed to be a transfer of value to an associated person.
He said the deal was likely to have sparked the interest of the tax department.
"Inland Revenue will almost certainly be watching with interest."
If it was being looked at Baucher said it would be handled by the IRD's large enterprises unit - a specific unit tasked with looking at big business and their tax obligations as well as those of their executives.
An ANZ spokesman said: "We took tax advice at the time and have made all disclosures over David's employment arrangements that we are legally obliged to.
"This remains an employment matter, and while we've been open about the circumstances of David's departure from ANZ, it isn't appropriate to discuss his personal employment arrangements in any further detail."
Asked whether the tax department was looking into the transaction a spokeswoman for the Inland Revenue said it could not comment on anyone's tax affairs, under Section 18 of the Tax Administration Act.