Today, it's the second episode of our OneRoof-partnered series, looking at ways to save a deposit even when you're not rolling in it. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Getting together a house deposit is arguably the hardest part of becoming a home owner.

Depending on whose figures you use, and where you are in the country, renting can actually be slightly more expensive than owning a home.

That means when you're renting and trying to save, it's an uphill battle.

It's not impossible though, and the payoff is worth it once you get there.

You just need the inside word to reduce the pain of saving up that deposit.

Peter Cordtz works on just that, at the Commission for Financial Capability.

He came on to the latest Cooking the Books podcast, where we discussed the dropping rates of home ownership, how KiwiSaver can boost a deposit, and helpful courses from the Commission.

