Insurance isn't always fair and there's real danger ahead each and every time you apply for a policy that covers your health in any way. That's travel, income protection, mortgage protection, trauma/critical illness and other policies.

Too many Kiwis have their claims turned down because they don't understand what they've signed up for. One of those blatantly unfair clauses in insurance is non-disclosure of pre-existing conditions.

A classic example is a case heard by the Insurance & Financial Services Ombudsman. John had a stroke but had his critical illness claim declined because he hadn't disclosed information about renal function

