A side hustle is one of those things that sounds great in theory, and can be difficult in practice.

Who doesn't love the idea of starting their own business, getting some extra cash coming in the door, and still keeping the safety of the day job?

Unfortunately it doesn't usually work like that.

There's picking the right business where you'll actually have customers, then keeping that business alive, and dealing with extra issues like tax.

It's not easy, but it is possible, as you'll find when you talk to people getting it done.

Side hustles can be lucrative, but only if you know how to do it right

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Boltra founder Ella Keegan.

We discussed how she combines a side hustle with a full-time job, what problems she ran into starting her business, and how she found solutions to those problems.

