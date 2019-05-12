As KiwiSaver approaches its twelfth anniversary there is growing interest from people in the performance of their funds. A new online tool launched by the government this year called Smart Investor has made it easier than ever to compare how well your fund is going against others. In the first of a three part series Money Editor Tamsyn Parker looks at the best and worst performing funds.

Some of the biggest KiwiSaver fund managers run some of the poorest performing funds while smaller niche funds are topping the list of best performers.

Analysis of the performance figures over the last five years for the three top and bottom funds for the conservative, balanced and growth categories shows AMP and KiwiWealth funds both feature in the worst three funds for the conservative and balanced categories.

State-owned KiwiWealth manages nearly $4.3 billion in assets and is the sixth largest provider according to research firm Morningstar.

But its conservative fund was the poorest performer in the conservative category and its balanced fund ranked second worst in the balanced category over the five years to December 2018, according to Smart Investor data.

The conservative fund which has more than 50,000 members and $683 million invested returned an average of 3.59 per cent per year over the last five years compared to the sector average of 4.34 per cent annualised returns.

While the balanced fund, with 28,000 members and $869m invested had an average annual return of 4.91 per cent compared to the sector average of 6.13 per cent.

Simon O'Grady, chief investment officer at KiwiWealth, said the poor performance of its conservative fund was almost entirely down to one key factor: it's allocation to growth assets.

He says the fund only allocated 15 per cent to growth - investment in shares and property assets - while other funds in the category typically had at least 20 per cent.

"That was a true conservative fund. But we have gone through a review recently and increased it."

KiwiWealth investors who want a more conservative strategy have been urged to move to its default fund while its balanced fund has also been shifted to fit with the change.

O'Grady said the changes had only been made as of March 31 so wouldn't be reflected in any performance data yet.

As to its balanced fund O'Grady blamed its poor showing on KiwiWealth's tilt to invest offshore across its growth investments compared to the rest of the industry which has more invested in Australasian assets.

O'Grady said it made this decision because New Zealanders were already very exposed to their own country typically having a job here and income linked to New Zealand as well as exposure to the housing market.

"Nationally as New Zealanders we are very exposed to the local market."

Looking over long time horizons of 15 to 20 years plus O'Grady said global markets were typically better performers.

But in the last five years the New Zealand market has rocketed ahead with high dividends and the likes of Xero and A2 Milk driving high growth for share investors.

"When you look at that we have got 15 to 20 per cent less exposure to New Zealand and over the last five years the New Zealand market has done very well."

But he said the New Zealand market was susceptible to increases in interest rates - history showed when rates rose the market typically underperformed.

"We are quite confident a global growth exposure will do well over the long run."

O'Grady said it had re-evaluated its position but already global growth was picking up and was expected to be stronger than New Zealand growth.

So why not invest local when local markets are doing well and globally when international markets are performing better?

"In hindsight it is obvious but before it happens it is very difficult to do tactical asset allocation. It runs the risk of buying high and selling low. You can lose a lot of money very quickly doing that."

AMP is also another big player with around $5.5 billion in funds under management it is the fourth largest player behind the banks - ANZ, ASB and Westpac.

But that hasn't stopped its conservative fund coming second to bottom in the conservative category and its moderate fund rating the worst in the balanced category, based on Smart Investor data.

The conservative fund had an average annual return of 3.84 per cent over five years compared to the sector average of 4.34 per cent but its fee is also higher than average at 1.31 per cent compared to 1.12 per cent for the sector.

It has more than 11,000 members and $351m invested.

The AMP moderate fund returned an average of 4.6 per cent compared to the sector average of 6.13 per cent and its fee of 1.44 per cent is also higher than the sector average of 1.35 per cent. It has 13,000 members and $462m invested.

Its default fund which has $1.38 billion invested has also been a long-term poor performer.

Morningstar data ranks it 10th out of 10 funds over 10 years, 13th out of 13 funds over five years and 15th out of 21 funds over the last year to March 31.

Jeff Ruscoe, AMP's chief client officer, said achievement of clients' retirement goals was at the core of the AMP KiwiSaver Scheme.

"As part of this, we are in constant conversations with all investment managers to review their investment strategy and performance, to ensure that AMP KiwiSaver clients are getting the outcome that helps them to achieve these goals.

"The results that clients are now seeing over the last three years from the AMP Capital investors funds inside our scheme is a result of this management."

Ruscoe said it identified some performance issues back in 2015 and steps were taken to correct them, resulting in the majority of the AMP KiwiSaver Scheme funds managed by AMP Capital delivering in the middle to top half of performance over the one and three year periods.

He said the default fund had also showed improved performance over the same period but the changes had yet to show up in the five year returns.

Top performing funds in the conservative and balanced categories are much smaller.

The top conservative fund over five years was the Aon Russell Lifepoints target date 2025 fund with a return of 6.66 per cent.

It had just 578 members and $19.9m invested as of December 2018.

The best balanced fund was the Aon Russell Life points balanced fund which has around 12,000 members and $144m invested.

The worst performer in the growth category was NZ Funds inflation strategy fund which had an average annual return of 3.33 per cent compared to the sector average of 7.16 per cent.

NZ Funds did not respond to requests for comment on the performance of the fund.

Quay St's New Zealand equity fund was the top performing growth fund with an average annual return of 13.73 per cent. Quay St is owned by broker Craigs Investment Partners.

The fund has less than 300 investors and just $4.5 million invested.

