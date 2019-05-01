Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what not to do in the sharemarket. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Shares are scary to some people, when they don't need to be.

Investing in them is actually quite simple, if you follow a few rules.

But while we've talked about what you should do in previous episodes, there's a less positive side, where you also need to know what not do.

One of the reasons the infamous 1987 sharemarket crash was so bad in New Zealand was because people broke this simple rule.

You don't use debt to invest in the sharemarket.

For the latest podcast I talked to Mark Fowler from Hobson Wealth.

We discussed what made the 1987 crash so bad, what makes debt a bad idea for investments, and how housing is different.

