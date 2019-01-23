Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to tackle investing at different life stages. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Time is one of the biggest ingredients for investing success. I would even argue, it can be more important than money.

If you take $20 and invest it in your 20s, it will do far more for you than $40 invested in your 50s.

But time is powerful because it's precious, and limited.

And sometimes, you figure out where you need to be heading a little later in life.

So if that's you, and you're getting more annoyed about people banging on about compound interest, and how the risky, high-return investments are best when you're young, then I hear you.

Personally, I think it's never too late. But time does change the rules, and you should know where to start.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Sharesies co-founder Sonya Williams.

We discussed how to approach different investing time horizons, what makes people more confident to invest, and how to balance out any risk.

