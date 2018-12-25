Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how shops get into your head, and how to fight back. Hosted by Frances Cook.
We're in the final throes of the season of excess, and New Zealanders like to go out with a bang.
Right after receiving a bunch of presents for Christmas, many of us like to head out on Boxing Day and get even more stuff.