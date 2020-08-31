Health funding

Kathy Spencer's commentary (NZ Herald, August 28) on the current Canterbury DHB impasse was very informative.
Revelations that a capital charge regime still exists whereby the Board is expected to annually return 6 per

Anything but build

Wealth drain

Raise you 11

Immature voters

Hope inglory

Set sale

Crowded stand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

History lesson

Cause for concern

Hefty salaries

Economic capital

Mounting enjoyment

Short & sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.