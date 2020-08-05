Stop this inertia

When will the Government start the economic rebuild? No, we are not talking about a $50 million Band-Aid for the international education market but actually restarting the $5 billion industry. We are talking about announcing the promised "shovel ready projects" so that the infrastructure industry can retain staff currently being laid off. We are talking about announcing a functioning contact tracing app so we minimise our risks when selfish new arrivals escape from quarantine. We are talking about increasing the quarantine capacity so the much-needed specialists for our industry and infrastructure development can be brought in. Please – Jacinda – stop this inertia. Eliminating Covid was only step one. When can we expect step two?

Lucas Bonné, Unsworth Heights

Climate changes

I read with interest Dr Jim Salinger's article on climate. In his vocabulary I am most certainly a climate denier, although he does not define a denier. He writes, however: "Higher average temperatures are the result of human activities that releases greenhouse gases". He must know that the biggest greenhouse gas is water vapour. A minimal percentage of this is human-manufactured; the rest is from the activity of the sun. He must also know, that during the last 600 million years, the average global temperature has oscillated between 12C and 22C, and for most of that time it has been around 22C. The globe, on which we live, has for the last 2.65 million years, either been in glaciation or as now in inter-glaciation. Since the last glaciation there have been 14 climate changes between warm and cold, without human assistance. If Salinger indicates that we should look after our environments, I shall wholeheartedly support him, as we otherwise will end up living on a rubbish heap.

Axel Hansen, Auckland Central

Inequality main issue

There are concerning issues for the whole world to deal with at the moment: the coronavirus epidemic, and climate change to name two. Hovering over these is the main issue of inequality worldwide. There are those in the world who are well fed and those who are starving; those who have access to up-to-date medical care and those who don't; those who can access good education; and those who can't. The list goes on. This is all down to inequality of resources. In 2019 the nuclear powers spent $72.9 billion on nuclear weapons; that is $138,699 per minute. In the 21st century, surely we can insist that our leaders work towards removing the obscenity that is this spending on weapons and concentrate on the real issue of inequality, which is at the basis of all armed conflicts. That $72.9 billion would make a huge difference in the lives of poverty-stricken people worldwide, at the same time removing the tensions that come from inequality.

Lucy Lamb, Epsom.

TikTok excuse

United States President Donald Trump is using the excuse of "security concerns" to stop Chinese firms such as TikTok and Huawei from trading in the US. However, in the longer term, this protectionist policy is going to prevent US firms from being able to sell their products in China, which will eventually be three to four times the size of the US market, and US firms will be the big losers.

David Mairs, Glendowie

AT HOP top-ups

We would like to chance to answer some comments about AT HOP from your reader Sam Cunningham. The good news is that 98 per cent of customers receive their online top-up in less than 12 hours. Normally it gets loaded overnight when the bus goes back to the depot. In a few cases it may take longer if the bus doesn't get back to its base. Customers can also set up an auto top-up. This helps to ensure you always have enough money on your AT HOP card to pay the fare. If you want to top-up in person or buy a card, we have 89 AT HOP retailers, from Warkworth to Pukekohe to Waiheke Island and in-between. That number hasn't changed recently.

Logan Christian, Auckland Transport's Group Manager of Customer Services

An endless race

As commemorations for victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings approach on August 9, it is appalling to see nuclear policy described as "successful". Those cities may disagree, like millions of dead and maimed civilians in proxy wars arising from tensions between nuclear powers, one of which I nursed in. Despite the claim that MAD (mutually assured destruction) is successful, by the 1980s when doing an MA covering nuclear issues, this policy was being discarded by America. R&D moved to a more assertive First Strike policy. Russia sought assurance America would not strike first, to no avail. First Strike nuclear policy is not about "the biggest bang". It's about technological superiority, especially target accuracy to strike while defending oneself from retaliatory missiles, or disable their potential to strike. Development lead times are lengthy, but military refinements are pursued vigorously by adversaries, making this a potentially endless race, now entering space. That is, until the world develops a moral paradigm of security, enforcing international law against strategies of human carnage. New Zealand's strongest security contribution would be to withdraw from confrontational alliances and build on our reputation of promoting collaboration and human welfare over division, conflict and massive armaments spending.

Frances Palmer, Titirangi

Walking for health

"Call for more gastro specialists" is an interesting topic. The more medical expertise, the better health outcomes for people with gastro problems in our country. How about trying to prevent the illness? If people did more walking we might not see so many gastro patients. I see a great number of Kiwis walking every day, which is great. Unfortunately, there are others who seem to favour their car at (all) times. Going for daily walks means a greater level of fitness and health. Some tips: (if possible) walk with your kids to and from school, walk to work, to a friend, to the dairy, cinema, theatre, on the beach, in the park etc. It is enjoyable and great for health. People who may find it hard to start the walking habit: day one walk 10 minutes, day two 15 minutes, continue adding 5 minutes every day.

Doetie Keizer, Riverton

Disaster for landlords

The effort by the Government to attempt to rush through the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill under urgency is nothing but a disgrace and a disaster for the majority of private landlords who have put their hard-earned savings into property, in an effort to be independent of government handouts in their old age. Of course there will always be rogue landlords who provide a less than satisfactory standard of accommodation for those who choose to rent. Those landlords should be rooted out and booted out of the rental business. Sadly, the largest accommodation provider in the country, the government, is by far the worst offender. I say keep their hands off the private accommodation providers and concentrate on those in their own back yard.

Garry Larsen, St Heliers

Downright rude

Judith Collins may think it astute, smart and endearing to make derisive and scathing remarks about the Coalition Government. However, to say the Prime Minister is "incapable of delivering anything but slogans", is downright rude, and unbecoming of a person in Parliament, far less the leader of political party. Politics can get scrappy but will impertinent, shameful acrimony cut the mustard for Collins and her party to win the upcoming election?

Maureen Dunn, Levin



On league

I'm a Warriors follower and I went to that Elton John concert. The concert had a familiar Mt Smart pattern. He played bravely for about 60 per cent of the time, but it was all downhill from there.

Keith Berman, Remuera

On speed limits

With new speed limits in force and the grace period over I'm wondering when the bright sparks at AT and our mayor will bring back the horse and cart? With the new speed limits and painfully massive amount of roadworks going on, I think it would be quicker and more efficient.

Darren Masters, Panmure

On words

I beseech your journalists to have a moratorium on the word "slammed". Everything disagreed with is "slammed". The violence of the word increases the violence of the disagreement. This drives a culture of divisiveness - played out on social media in its most regrettable form. Language is powerful. Please use it more carefully.

Jacque Mandeno, Torbay

On leadership

Nero fiddled while the fire spread through Rome. Donald Trump played golf while the virus spread through the US. Nero is remembered by his failings and self-interest and provides an example of how poor leadership can contribute to the ills of the people. How will the distant future remember President Trump and his golf games? We live in a time of hope and hope for the time to enjoy it.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne

On slogans

With the large Labour party political signs appearing everywhere, with the slogan Let's Keep Moving, I am wondering as to how long it will be until a huge red snail appears on them with let's keep moving slowly - like Kiwibuild, like Auckland light Rail etc etc.

Mike Baker, Tauranga

On phones

It is a disturbing trend, prevalent in all waiting areas, to see everybody 'appily immersed in their smartphones.

Jack Waters, Taupo

On government

Your regular correspondent Reg Dempster asks if the government is for all or just those in business. This is an oxymoron. Surely the government is the biggest business of the lot, and as such is ostensibly for all. Otherwise what is its purpose?

Glennys Adams, Waiheke Island

On rugby

Super Rugby Aotearoa could be renamed "Funny Haircuts Aotearoa".

M.J.Thomson, Ponsonby